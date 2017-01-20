Father v. Son in Cusack Park 20 January 2017





Michael and Ollie Walsh Michael and Ollie Walsh

Westmeath coach Michael Walsh is sure to have mixed emotions in Sunday’s Walsh Cup clash against his native Kilkenny.

The sides meet in Cusack Park and Kilkenny have in their ranks Ollie Walsh who is Michael’s son.

The young Dicksboro player lined out at midfield and scored a goal in the comfortable win over Antrim last week, while Westmeath saw off the challenge of DCU.

Walsh snr was not getting carried away by the significance of facing his son as he feels the bigger matters in store.

“It is no big deal. Kilkenny and Westmeath are operating at different ends of the hurling world,” Michael Walsh told the Kilkenny People.

The two time All-Ireland winner added that not having their college players hampered Westmeath greatly.

“They are a great group to work with, but we really feel the loss of any player. The people involved are very good, and the appetite for hurling is great. Everything is well organised. The visit of Kilkenny will be a big deal to all.”