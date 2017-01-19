Dublin county board close to Spawell purchase 19 January 2017





Dublin's Alan Brogan celebrates with the Sam Maguire trophy in front of Hill 16 ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Dublin's Alan Brogan celebrates with the Sam Maguire trophy in front of Hill 16 ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Dublin county board are said to be on the verge of closing a deal to purchase the Spawell complex to develop a 25,000-seat stadium.

The property went on the market 18 months ago after being taken over by NAMA, with the county board’s original bid for the site adjacent to the M50 being turned down.

Reports are now suggesting that a deal somewhere in the region of €9million is close to being agreed, which would give Gaelic games a base in the city’s southside.

Parnell Park is currently the county’s home venue with a capacity of 13,000, which means their senior footballers must play National League home games at Croke Park due to increased demand. It is thought that a mid-sized stadium would satisfy this demand.

Reports have also suggested that if a deal was struck that work could not begin on the project until at least 2020.