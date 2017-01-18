Barry points finger of blame at Cavan ladies board 18 January 2017





Conor Barry.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Conor Barry.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Two weeks ahead of the start of the National League, Cavan ladies football is in crisis after senior manager Conor Barry resigned last Friday and he fired a parting shot at ladies board officials.

In an interview with this week's Anglo Celt, Barry revealed the reasons behind his decision to vacate the position he took on in October 2015.

“The reason I did this is for the players. There's no point in me resigning and them appointing somebody new and moving on nice and neatly. Things have to change simple as,” the Arva native remarked.

“Player welfare is number one. We have players who are injured and the county board took a vote at a meeting and said that they would not pay for medical treatment, scans etc. They don't believe the players were injured playing or training for Cavan.

“One of those players cannot afford the scans so if they're not covered, they're not going to get them – an in that particular case it's a spinal injury.”

The Dublin-based school teacher also highlighted issues with fixtures, playing gear, food after training and travel expenses as well as fundraising and PR.

The Cavan ladies football board were due to meet last night and chairman Martin Brady responded: “I can only speak for myself before tonight's executive meeting.

“I reject any accusation that we have not been looking after players. We have given the players everything they need within our budget, which is obviously limited.

“We have four county teams and two development squads to look after and 32 clubs after that. That's the reality of it.”