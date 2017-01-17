Earley is new GPA chief 17 January 2017





Dermot Earley has this afternoon been confirmed as the next chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

The former Kildare midfielder (38), retired from intercounty football in 2013 after spending 16 years playing at the highest level.

The Sarsfields clubman has been a GPA member since the players representative body was formed in 1999 and has served at executive level since 2013.

Earley will succeed current Dublin U21 football manager, Dessie Farrell, who became CEO in 2003. He will quit his role with the Defence Forces to take up his new position on February, 6th.

"I am delighted to succeed Dessie Farrell as chief executive of the GPA," he confirmed in a statement today. "Dessie’s contribution to the GPA was enormous and I am fully aware of the challenge involved in succeeding him. I am fully committed to that challenge and to leading the GPA to the next stage of its development, and I’m delighted to be taking up the role of CEO at a time when the GPA has just negotiated two strong deals for the players; with the GAA and with Government.

"My initial priority is to assess where we are as an organisation and to listen to the views of all of our members and stakeholders. I want to hear at first-hand feedback on how we are doing our job, what we could do better and how we can improve our overall performance. We have to challenge ourselves as an organisation and as individuals."