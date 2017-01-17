Call to remove colleges from FBD league 17 January 2017





Mayo's Brendan Harrison with Sean Moran, Michael Daly and Peter Cooke of NUIG during the opening round of the Connacht FBD Football League at McHale Park Mayo's Brendan Harrison with Sean Moran, Michael Daly and Peter Cooke of NUIG during the opening round of the Connacht FBD Football League at McHale Park

John Prenty believes the time has come to give colleges the boot from the Connacht senior football league.

GMIT endured a 5-24 to 0-1 spanking at the hands of Sligo on Sunday, while IT Sligo suffered a 6-21 to 0-15 thumping against Roscommon seven days earlier.

The provincial council secretary is recommending the removal of both teams and NUIG from Connacht's January competition:

“One or two colleges have won the FBD league, but I think their race is run,” Prenty told The Irish Examiner.

“I have written in my report for our annual convention, which will be published next week, that the time has come to take the colleges out of these competitions. It is a council decision and I have written that we should take that step.”