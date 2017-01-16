HS hurling team of the week 16 January 2017





A general view of the scoreboard at full-time of the Munster SHL clash between Limerick and Cork at the Gaelic Grounds.

Kilkenny were back in competitive action yesterday and three Cats make our hurling team of the week..



1. Martin Stackpoole (Kerry)



The Kingdom's margin of defeat would have been greater against Clare were it not for some outstanding saves from their number one.





2. David Griffin (Cork)



The Rebels made it twos wins from as many outings in the Munster SHL with an impressive display against Limerick.



3. Michael Cleary (Offaly)



Cleary & Co had their work cut out against IT Carlow but managed to salvage a draw with an injury-time goal.





4. Seadna Morey (Clare)



Morey made a welcome return to the Banner County jersey in their workmanlike win over Kerry in Tralee.



5. Aaron Craig (Westmeath)



Craig enjoyed a solid outing as the Lake County secured a hard earned victory over visitors DCU in Kinnegad.





6. Matthew O'Hanlon (Wexford)



O'Hanlon and his Model County team-mates came good in the second-half against Carlow and now switch their focus to a winner-takes-all clash against Dublin on Thursday.



7. David Reidy (Kildare)



No finger of blame for the Lilywhites defeat to Meath can be pointed in the direction of the Limerick man who made his debut for his adopted county.





8. Conor Martin (Kilkenny)



The Cats showed no mercy to Antrim in Abbotstown and ran out convincing 26 point winners.



9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)



The young midfielder raised two white flags as the Rebels continued their encouraging early season form.





10. Patrick Whelan (Laois)



Whelan bagged 2-3 as the O'Moore County eased to a comprehensive Walsh Cup win over DIT.



11. Podge Collins (Clare)



The Clare centre-forward accumulated 1-3 as the Donal Moloney/Gerry O'Connor era got off to a winning start.





12. Alan Cadogan (Cork)



The Limerick defence struggled to cope with the impressive Cadogan and his Cork forward colleagues in the Gaelic Grounds.



13. Jonjo Farrell (Kilkenny)



The Thomastown ace finished the Antrim contest with 2-1 to his name.





14. Patrick Horgan (Cork)



Horgan's accuracy was once again a key weapon in Cork's arsenal and he hit Limerick for 2-5 (2-2 from play).



15. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)



The former Hurler of the Year raised 13 white flags against the Saffrons.