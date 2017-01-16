Defending disappoints Rochford 16 January 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

Stephen Rochford was disappointed to see his Mayo side concede 1-15 against IT Sligo.

Last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists still prevailed by six points in Ballina yesterday, but they would have expected to win by more against opponents who had suffered a 6-21 to 0-14 hammering at the hands of Roscommon the previous Sunday.

"What did we concede? 1-15? That won't be good enough going up to Roscommon next week," the Mayo boss said in the Western People.

"The ease with which IT Sligo got to us at times, we turned over the ball in areas of the field that left us a bit exposed. Part of that might be down to guys returning for their first competitive play, but it just won't be good enough in a week or in three weeks' time (when the Allianz League starts).

"Some parts were positive; I thought when we looked to move the ball we did that reasonably well and our attitude to do it was good. But we just have to have a higher level of execution and I have no doubt that will happen with the right attitude over the next couple of weeks."