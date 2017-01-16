O'Neill demands improvement ahead of Dublin showdown

16 January 2017

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Cian O'Neill says Kildare need to improve, despite starting the year with three wins from three.

The Lilywhites hammered 14-man Offaly in Tullamore yesterday to set up an O'Byrne Cup semi-final meeting with Dublin next weekend, but speaking to RTÉ, the manager cautioned: “We’re still very much a work in progress, but I’m very happy to come out of the group with three wins.

“We started well and the sending off obviously had a huge impact on the game for Offaly. But you’d have to be happy with us in terms of taking our chances after that and we built up a strong lead so that was good.

"The bad, then - the second half. We didn’t have the same fluidity that we had earlier on, we should have been picking off scores a lot easier and we didn’t.

“So just from a focus and attention to detail purpose we need to improve on this.”




Most Read Stories

Nally Stand-ing the test of time

What they said ... the hurling weekend in quotes

Thieves strike at Ulster GAA awards night

GAA tweets of the week

What they said ... the football weekend in quotes

McGeeney challenges Clarke to make his mark


Android app on Google Play