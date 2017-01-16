O'Neill demands improvement ahead of Dublin showdown 16 January 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

Cian O'Neill says Kildare need to improve, despite starting the year with three wins from three.

The Lilywhites hammered 14-man Offaly in Tullamore yesterday to set up an O'Byrne Cup semi-final meeting with Dublin next weekend, but speaking to RTÉ, the manager cautioned: “We’re still very much a work in progress, but I’m very happy to come out of the group with three wins.

“We started well and the sending off obviously had a huge impact on the game for Offaly. But you’d have to be happy with us in terms of taking our chances after that and we built up a strong lead so that was good.

"The bad, then - the second half. We didn’t have the same fluidity that we had earlier on, we should have been picking off scores a lot easier and we didn’t.

“So just from a focus and attention to detail purpose we need to improve on this.”