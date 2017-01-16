Harte clinging onto six-in-a-row hope

16 January 2017

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Mickey Harte is hoping Tyrone can stay in the hunt for a six in-a-row of Dr McKenna Cups by beating Donegal on Wednesday night.

The Red Hands' secured their first win of 2017 against UUJ yesterday, but qualification for the semi-finals remains out of their hands.

"We can only do what we can with our own two results, if that takes us to the semi-final, that'll be great. We can't gaurantee anything," the Tyrone manager said.

Commenting on the 2-17 to 1-7 win over Martin McHugh's students, Harte added: "It was a case of getting the Christmas cobwebs out of the system.

"I wouldn't have been very happy with our first half performance and we were a bit lethargic and we were letting them dictate the pace of the game. We needed more from our players in the second half and I have to say we did get that."




Most Read Stories

What they said ... the hurling weekend in quotes

What they said ... the football weekend in quotes

GAA tweets of the week

Nally Stand-ing the test of time

McGeeney challenges Clarke to make his mark

As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker


Android app on Google Play