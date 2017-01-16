Harte clinging onto six-in-a-row hope 16 January 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Mickey Harte is hoping Tyrone can stay in the hunt for a six in-a-row of Dr McKenna Cups by beating Donegal on Wednesday night.

The Red Hands' secured their first win of 2017 against UUJ yesterday, but qualification for the semi-finals remains out of their hands.

"We can only do what we can with our own two results, if that takes us to the semi-final, that'll be great. We can't gaurantee anything," the Tyrone manager said.

Commenting on the 2-17 to 1-7 win over Martin McHugh's students, Harte added: "It was a case of getting the Christmas cobwebs out of the system.

"I wouldn't have been very happy with our first half performance and we were a bit lethargic and we were letting them dictate the pace of the game. We needed more from our players in the second half and I have to say we did get that."