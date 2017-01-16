Clarke and his squad to see our January 16 January 2017





Dublin stand-in manager Paul Clarke.

Dublin stand-in manager Paul Clarke.

Paul Clarke will remain in charge of Dublin for the duration of their O'Byrne Cup campaign.

Jim Gavin and his All-Ireland winning squad returned from holidays in Jamaica on Saturday, but Clarke will have at least one more game as manager of what is effectively a Dublin third-string against Kildare in the semi-final next Sunday.

"As far as I know, I'm still the manager. As far as I understand, this is the squad that's going forward to next weekend," the 1995 All-Ireland winner said after yesterday's win over Wexford.

"The objective was to get as many players as possible through into National League contention and championship contention and that stays good. You have to stay loyal to them."