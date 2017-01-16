Strength in depth pleases Fitzmaurice 16 January 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice believes the current Kerry panel is the strongest he's ever had at his disposal.

The Kingdom manager was speaking after his experimental side defeated old rivals Cork in the McGrath Cup at Mallow yesterday.

"In other years when we had to absorb knocks in the earlier part of the year, it was tough because the panel was lighter. This year we have more and more experienced footballers around the place," he said.

Fitzmaurice was delighted to see James O'Donoghue play his first McGrath Cup game since 2013 and was also heartened by the performance of full forward Jack Savage, who kicked six points from play.

"When you train with the squad for the summer and haven't made it onto the squads, you want to put down a marker early in the year when you get a chance. Hopefully he (Savage) will build on it next weekend," he added.