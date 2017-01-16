Nally Stand-ing the test of time 16 January 2017





The Nally Stand at Pairc Colmcille, Carrickmore (Pic via Teamtalkmag.com). The Nally Stand at Pairc Colmcille, Carrickmore (Pic via Teamtalkmag.com).

The famous Nally Stand was back in the news yesterday when Carrickmore hosted the rescheduled Dr McKenna Cup clash between Tyrone and UUJ.

It was the first time in a number of years that inter-county football was played in front of the old stand, which occupies the same corner of the pitch at Pairc Colmcille as it did in Croke Park for decades.

The Nally Stand at Croke Park in 2002.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The Nally Stand was relocated to Co. Tyrone during the redevelopment of Croke Park in 2007, having been pieced back together in minute detail.