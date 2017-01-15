O'Byrne Cup: Semi-final pairings sorted 15 January 2017





©INPHO Dublin's Conor McHugh with Tiarnan Rossiter of Wexford©INPHO

Dublin will take on Kildare while holders Meath will face Louth in the last four of the O'Byrne Cup competition next Sunday.

The metropolitans advanced to the penultimate stage courtesy of a 1-12 to 1-9 round 3 success over hosts Wexford in Enniscorthy today.

Despite losing Gary Sweeney to a red card late in the first-half, Paul Clarke's young side bounced back from their midweek defeat to UCD when finishing with three points to spare.

Conor McHugh's first-half goal and Paul Hudson's accuracy from placed balls were key ingredients in their winning formula.

Previously unbeaten UCD slipped up when finishing on the wrong end of the 0-18 to 1-9 scoreline against college rivals DCU in Belfield.

Cian O'Neill's Kildare side, meanwhile, ran out comfortable 3-11 to 0-8 winners over Offaly in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

The Lilywhites issued an early statement of intent with Niall Kelly and Eoin Doyle netting goals while Tommy Moolick put the end result beyond any doubt when raising their third green flag in the 49th minute.

Meanwhile, Louth will renew acquaintances with their next door neighbours Meath following their 3-14 to 2-12 Group 4 success over Carlow in Drogheda.

Conor McKeever, Anthony Williams and Gerard McSorley were the goal scorers for the Wee County.

Westmeath brought the curtain down on their participation in the competition with a 2-19 to 3-10 win over Maynooth University in Athlone.

Longford emerged victorious over IT Carlow on a scoreline of 5-11 to 4-6 while DIT proved too strong for Wicklow – 1-10 to 1-7 – in Blessington.