Munster SHL: Wins for the Rebels and the Banner 15 January 2017





Limerick's Mike Casey tackles Patrick Horgan of Cork

©INPHO Limerick's Mike Casey tackles Patrick Horgan of Cork

Patrick Horgan fired a hat-trick of goals as Cork inflicted a 7-22 to 1-19 defeat on Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds today.

Kieran Kingston's side made it two wins from as many outings when finishing with a massive 21 points to spare over the Shannonsiders.

The visitors led by 3-12 to 1-9 at the changes of ends after goals from Horgan, Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston cancelled out a similar effort by Barry Nash.

The Rebels refused to ease their foot off the pedal after the resumption and were rewarded with further goals from Horgan (2), Kingston and Michael O'Halloran.

Elsewhere, the Gerry O'Connor/Donal Maloney Clare hurling era got off to a winning start at Kerry's expense in Tralee.

The Banner County recorded a 2-24 to 1-15 victory over their hosts.

The winners' goals arrived in either half courtesy of Kevin Hehir and Podge Collins.