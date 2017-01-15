Dressing room leaks shouldn't happen, says angry St Brigid's star 15 January 2017





Laois' John O'Loughlin with Brian Fenton of Dublin.

The leaking of the now infamous St Brigid's player/coach contract left one of the Dublin club's high profile players feeling 'pissed off'.



Laois midfield ace John O'Loughlin joined the Blanchardstown outfit in 2011 and is a mainstay of the senior team alongside the likes of Paddy Andrews, Emlyn Mulligan (Leitrim) and Neil Collins (Roscommon).

To say that the 28-year-old wasn't happy that what was supposed to be a confidential document made it into the public domain would be something of an understatement.

“I was pissed off; annoyed because whether it's a club or county meeting the unspoken rule is that whatever is said and discussed stays in the room,” he outlined to The Sunday Independent.

“I was bothered because it shouldn't have happened.

“The Dublin championship is the most competitive in the country and as a team, we haven't been any way competitive in the last few years. We have limped out of the championship. Obviously we all want to win and to get properly competitive again. There was nothing unbelievable in the contract only the fact that it was a contract.”

Screenshots from the team's WhatsApp group also reached social media platforms and the O'Moore County player, who lined out at midfield in last night's O'Byrne Cup draw with Meath in Stradbally, added: “I'm very pissed off about that.



“It has to be dealt with and I think the management team and the senior players will investigate that and I don't want to be sounding petty but it shouldn't happen in any team, no matter what level.

“You are in a WhatsApp group with your mates and lads you take to the field of battle with; it should be private.”