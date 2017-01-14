O'Byrne Cup: late Ross penalty earns Royals draw and semi spot 14 January 2017





Laois' Stephen Attride and Graham Reilly of Meath.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Laois' Stephen Attride and Graham Reilly of Meath.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Laois 1-16

Meath 2-13

A Kevin Ross penalty in the fourth minute of injury-time rescued a draw for Meath and saw them pip Laois for an O'Byrne Cup semi-final place at Stradbally tonight.

With former attacker Joe Sheridan making his debut in goal, the Royals surrendered another big lead, but Ross’ successful spot kick ensured they maintained their unbeaten start to 2017 and remain on course to retain their crown.

Meath goalkeeper Joe Sheridan.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

Andy McEntee’s men raced into a 1-8 to 0-3 first half lead, but there were shades of Mick O’Dowd’s last two seasons in charge when they handed the initiative back to Laois who had whittled down the deficit to 0-10 to 1-10 at the break before Donie Kingston hit 1-2 after the restart to put them in front.

The O’Moore’s had one foot in the semi-final when leading by two points in stoppage-time, but then Ross struck to edge the visitors ahead. However, there was still time for Colm Begley, who was playing on his home pitch, to level it.

Points from Cillian O’Sullivan, Kevin Ross, Donal Lenihan and Cian O’Brien helped the visitors to an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead before efforts from Gary Walsh and Cormac Murphy left the minimum in it. But Meath took control again with further points from Ross and Bryan Menton before Lenihan rattled the net in the 19th minute after a great through ball by Paddy Kennelly.

Laois’ Donie Kingston scores a goal.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

Two more points from captain Graham Reilly and another from Ross had the Royals eight clear by the 25th minute, but a resurgent Laois outscored them by 0-7 to 0-2 in the run-up to half-time thanks to points from blood sub Sean Ramsbottom (two), Gary Walsh (free), Donie Kingston, Niall Donoher, Kevin Meaney and Begley.

Kingston took centre stage after Menton had put Meath four up at the start of the second half. The former All Star nominee kicked a point before firing past Joe Sheridan to tie up the scoring at 1-11 apiece. Kingston then put the home side ahead, only for Sean Tobin to equalise.

Points from Gary Walsh and David Conway gave Peter Creedon’s charges a 1-14 to 1-12 lead before Meath sub Bobby O’Brien and Kingston traded scores. But in a dramatic finish, Castletown clubman Ross’ goal and Begley’s late, late point saw the spoils shared.

Meath’s Kevin Ross celebrates scoring a late penalty.

©INPHO/James Crombie.