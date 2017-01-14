Bradley badly injured in soccer game

14 January 2017

Eoin Bradley in action for Derry.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Former Derry football star Eoin Bradley was stretchered off after colliding with a goalpost during today's Irish League clash between Coleraine FC and Portadown.

The Glenullin man was taken to Causeway Hospital from the Coleraine Showgrounds by ambulance with Coleraine FC later confirming that he had suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Bradley, who rejoined Coleraine last week after a two-and-a-half year spell with Glenavon, hasn't played for Derry since Damian Barton became manager at the end of 2015.

 




