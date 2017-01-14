Team news: Kingston makes seven changes 14 January 2017





Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has rung the changes for tomorrow's Munster SHL meeting with Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Rebels defeated Kerry in their season opener last Sunday and have retained newcomers Shane Kingston and Michael Cahalane in their starting line-up, while Luke Meade is promoted to the starting line-up after impressing as a substitute.

Anthony Nash, Daniel Kearney and Patrick Horgan also come into the team with Christopher Joyce and Seamus Harnedy among those to make way.

Cork (SH v Limerick): A. Nash (Kanturk); C. Spillane (Castlelyons), S. McDonnell (Glen Rovers), D. Griffin (Carrigaline); C. O’Leary (Valley Rovers); L. McLoughlin (Kanturk), M. Coleman (Blarney); D. Kearney (Sarsfields), D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville); B. Cooper (Youghal), L. Meade (Newcestown), S. Kingston (Douglas); A. Cadogan (Douglas), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), M. Cahalane (Bandon).

Subs: P. Collins (Ballinhassig), J. Sheehan (Erins Own), C. Murphy (Mallow), D. Brosnan (Glen Rovers), R. O’Flynn (Erins Own), M. O’Halloran (Blackrock), S O’Keeffe (Blackrock).