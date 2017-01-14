Team news: all change for Fermanagh 14 January 2017





Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has made 10 changes from the side that lost narrowly to Monaghan last weekend for the visit of St. Mary's to Brewster Park tomorrow.

Thomas Treacy takes over in goal from Chris Snow, while Conor Murphy and Ciaran Corrigan make their first starts. Eoin Donnelly leads the team from midfield with Eoin McManus at full forward.

Fermanagh (SF V St. Mary's): T Treacy; P McGovern, L Cullen, C McManus; C Murphy, B Mulrone, D McCusker; R Hyde, E Donnelly; P Reihill, C Corrigan, J Duffy; D Teague, E McManus, T McCaffrey.