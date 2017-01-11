Walsh Cup: Dublin impress against UCD 11 January 2017





Dublin's Donal Burke with Paddy Hannon of UCD ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Dublin's Donal Burke with Paddy Hannon of UCD ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Dublin 2-26

UCD 0-21



Dublin earned a second win in the Walsh Cup with an impressive display against UCD at Parnell Park.



Teenage attacker Donal Burke was the star of the show for the winners, bagging a brilliant 1-10 tally. The sides traded points early on but Nicky English's college side were more accurate and by the ten-minute mark led 0-5 to 0-2. Ger Cunningham's charges then found their form and hit the next seven points of the game, with Niall McMorrow and Cian O'Sullivan impressive in front of the posts.



Burke was a Dublin minor last year and, in the 32nd minute, O'Sullivan - another member of that minor side - stretched the holders' advantage to double scores, 1-13 to 0-8, with a terrific solo goal to add to the one he notched against Carlow. At the break, their lead was 1-15 to 0-11.



Dublin kept UCD at bay in the second period as both sides hit some nice points before Na Fianna ace Burke's penalty finish with five minutes left on the clock closed out the game.

Waterford's All-Ireland U21 winner DJ Foran lofted over eleven points for the students.

Dublin - G Maguire; P Smyth, S Barrett, M McCaffrey; S McGrath, C Crummey (0-1), C Dowling; C Conway (0-3), B Quinn (0-3); C Burke, N McMorrow (0-3), F McGibb (0-1); C O’Sullivan (1-1), D Burke (1-10, 0-6f, 1-0pen), A Quinn (0-3). Subs: F Whitely (0-1) for C Burke, M Kavanagh for C Dowling, C Robinson for M McCaffrey, A Moore for C O’Sullivan, S O Riain for C Conway, C Maher for A Quinn, T Connolly for D Burke, J McGuirk for N McMorrow, F O Riain Broin for B Quinn.

UCD - D Hughes; E Hayden, P Hannon, R Dwan; H Lawlor, T De Burca, C MacGabhann (0-1); L Scanlon, B Quigley; DJ Foran (0-11, 8f), D Dolan (0-3), P Guinan (0-2); M Brennan, O O’Rorke (0-4, 1f), JJ Ryan. Subs: R McEvoy for JJ Ryan, C Keane for M Brennan, M Cronin for T De Burca, J Houlihan for H Lawlor, J Power for DJ Foran.

Referee - K Brady.