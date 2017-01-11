McManus eyes McKenna Cup return 11 January 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Monaghan's Conor McManus.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Conor McManus hopes to take part in some McKenna Cup action ahead of Monaghan's Division 1 campaign.

The Farney County star revealed to gaa.ie that he intends to get back out on the field this week as the countdown to their league opener against Mayo on February 4th continues to gather pace.

“Ideally, I think, I'd get some of the McKenna Cup in,” the Clontibret clubman remarked.

“I'm going to go back onto the field this week and see how it reacts, but it's going in the right direction so if I could it would be great to get a bit of game time under my belt before we play the first game against Mayo. So I'll see how that progresses.

“I have to take a bit of time at the end of every year to tidy things up with the hip and that.

“I’m certainly making progress and hopefully I’ll get back on the pitch in the next week or so. That’s the plan anyway.”