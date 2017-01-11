Carew has mixed emotions 11 January 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew feels that there were many positives and negatives to take from their opening game in the FBD Connacht League.

A three-point defeat to Galway was the outcome and Carew admitted mistakes were always going to be made so early on in the year.

However, he stressed to the Sligo Champion that some of the newcomers had impressed during the game.

“In games like these you’re always going to make mistakes and its early days. We have a couple of weeks to work on preparations for Armagh in the opening round of the league,” said Carew.

“I was very happy with how Paddy (O’Connor) and Luke (Nicholson) played. I thought John Kelly was good too and then we had the usual lads such as Mark Breheny and Adrian Marren who acquitted themselves well, it’s early days and we have a few weeks to prepare for Armagh.”