Quaid lets rip 11 January 2017





Kildare manager Joe Quaid.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIwaine. Kildare manager Joe Quaid.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIwaine.

The lack of commitment from Kildare players has left senior hurling manager Joe Quaid very frustrated.

Quaid revealed to the Leinster Leader that numerous players have refused for a variety of reasons to link up with the county squad.

The Limerick native saw his charges lose out to IT Carlow in the opening round of the Walsh Cup last weekend.

And he admitted to the Leinster Leader that coming from such a hurling stronghold, it was difficult to comprehend why players wouldn’t commit.

“We have a huge change in the panel again this year, so a lot of fellas that we put a lot of time and effort into last year aren’t available to us this year for one reason or another,” said Quaid.

“We have trawled the county; every three-legged dog has been asked to come in that we believe is up to the standard but the one thing we have is that we have a bunch of lads here at the moment that are willing to give absolutely everything for Kildare.

“Coming from a traditional hurling county where everyone wants to play, I find it frustrating that when you ring someone and ask them do they want to play hurling for their county and they say ‘nah, I couldn’t be bothered’.

“I have had more phone calls from guys outside of Kildare wanting to play with Kildare than from Kildare lads.”