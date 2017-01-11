Experienced duo commit to Rebels 11 January 2017





Cork's Alan O'Connor makes a high catch.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cork's Alan O'Connor makes a high catch.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Cork footballers have received a boost with the news that Alan and Donncha O'Connor have made themselves available for the coming season.

The experienced pair are not expected to feature in tonight's McGrath Cup encounter against Tipperary but selector Eoin O'Neill informed The Examiner that they won't be following Fintan Goold, Daniel Goulding and Patrick Kelly into the inter-county sunset just yet.



“They’re on board and they’re training away with us.

“We know what these guys can do so we’ll leave them off at this point. We have to manage those lads as they have miles in their legs.



“There is no point running them around the place in January.”



Brian Hurley, meanwhile, is set to miss the start of the Allianz FL Division 2 campaign after undergoing surgery on a hamstring last August.

“Brian is going through his rehab process. He has another bit of time off. I don’t think he’ll be available for the start of the league at all.”