Team news: Clare include two debutants 11 January 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Clare manager Colm Collins.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Clare boss Colm Collins has included two debutants for tonight's McGrath Cup encounter with Limerick at the St Patrick’s GAA club grounds (throw-in 7.30pm).

Kilrush duo Darragh Bolton and Gearoid O’Brien will make their senior debuts for the Banner County when they meet their Shannonside neighbours in Rhebogue.

2016 All-Star nominee Gary Brennan and 19-year-old star Keelan Sexton are part of ten changes to the side that overcame Waterford in Meelick on Sunday.

Clare (McGrath Cup v Limerick): Joe Hayes; Darren Nagle, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon; Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, Cian O’Dea; Gary Brennan, Cathal O’Connor; Shane Brennan, Shane McGrath, Darragh Bolton; Eoin Cleary, Keelan Sexton, Gearoid O’Brien.