Weary Ryan opts out of Clare hurling fold 08 January 2017





Clare's Colin Ryan Clare's Colin Ryan

Colin Ryan is taking an indefinite break from the Clare hurling panel.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, the 2013 All-Ireland winning attacker and dead-ball specialist admitted he had lost his appetite for inter-county hurling after a decade playing for the Banner County. "I don't think I'm really enjoying this anymore," the 28-year-old recalled telling his wife last summer.

Since then, Ryan - a former Portsmouth triallist - has resumed his soccer career with his local club Newmarket Celtic and the Clare league's team which is preparing for an Oscar Traynor Cup quarter-final at the end of the month.

"There is no three-month build-up and three week post-mortem; when the game is over, we know we have another one the following week, so win or lose, we move on quickly," said Ryan, who will continue to hurl with Newmarket-on-Fergus.