Tennis starlet Carr to compete in Australian Open

06 January 2017

Tennis player Simon Carr.

Tommy Carr's son Simon will make his tennis Grand Slam debut later this month at the junior Australian Open.

The 17-year-old Mullingar native will fly out to Melbourne on Sunday to compete in the tournment which takes place between January 16-29. Carr qualified for the boys' tournament after racking up enough points on the ITF Junior World Tour last year.

Simon, whose older brother Gareth has represented Westmeath in minor football, turned professional after completing his Junior Cert nearly two years ago to pursue his tennis dream.




