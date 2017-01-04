Walsh Cup: Holders open with victory over Carlow 04 January 2017





Dublin's Donal Burke with Richard Kelly and Paul Doyle of Carlow.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Donal Burke with Richard Kelly and Paul Doyle of Carlow.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Dublin opened the defence of the Walsh Cup with a 2-17 to 1-13 victory over Carlow tonight.

In what was the first competitive senior inter-county game of 2017, Ger Cunningham's Dubs ran out comfortable winners in the end at Parnell Park.

Cunningham's charges led by 1-10 to 1-6 at the break with their goal coming on the quarter-hour mark through 18-year-old corner-forward Cian O'Sullivan, who was one of many newcomers in an experimental line-up.

Having trailed by 0-5 to 0-1 during the early stages, the visitors battled back gamely and Chris Nolan's goal drew them level before a John Michael Nolan point put them ahead (1-3 to 0-5) for the only time over the course of the 70 minutes.

Carlow's Jack Kavanagh and Liam Rushe of Dublin with referee Mick Murtagh at the coin toss.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The holders moved five in front 10 minutes after the restart when Alex Quinn found his twin brother Ben and the half-time substitute sent the sliotar over the bar to leave the scoreboard reading 1-13 to 1-8.

Carlow kept in touch thanks to the efforts of free-taker Denis Murphy (0-9) and Paul Coady (0-3), who registered twelve points between them, but a second goal for the hosts from Alex Quinn on 66 minutes ensured them of a winning start to the campaign.

Both sides finished the game with 14-men as Dublin captain Liam Rushe and Carlow captain Jack Kavanagh were both sent off by referee Mick Murtagh with 10 minutes remaining.

Dublin now face UCD in the second round at the Donnycarney venue next Wednesday while Carlow will meet Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday week.