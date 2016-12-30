Ryan adds Cahill to his Offaly backroom team 30 December 2016





The Offaly team stand for the national anthem.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. The Offaly team stand for the national anthem.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

New Offaly senior hurling boss Kevin Ryan has added Gary Cahill to his backroom team.

Cahill, who is a former Faithful County defender and won four All-Ireland club titles with his native Birr, comes on board as a selector ahead of the 2017 campaign.

Ryan has already recruited fellow Waterford man Paul Flynn (coach), legendary Faithful forward Johnny Dooley (selector / coach), Emmet Egan (strength and conditioning) and Gary Longwell (high performance) to his set-up.

Offaly's first competitive outing under their new management will be against Meath in the opening round of the Walsh Cup on Sunday week.