Galvin set for Oliver Plunkett's switch 30 December 2016





Kerry's Paul Galvin.

Former Kerry star Paul Galvin is set to transfer from Kilmacud Crokes to fellow Dublin outfit St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh next month.

The 2009 ‘Footballer of the Year’, whom has won three All-Ireland SFC titles during his inter-county career with Kerry, transferred from Lixnaw to Crokes back in May to play hurling in the capital but only lined out in a few games due to work commitments.

The Irish Times reports this morning that the 37-year-old is now expected to join Brogan brothers, Alan, Bernard and Paul, at Oliver Plunkett’s, with Dublin county board to deal with the transfer early in the New Year.

Plunkett’s have reached three Dublin SFC finals in the past eight years, losing each one in 2008, 2011 and 2014.