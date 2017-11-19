Twitter: 'One of the most elegant fielders and kickers in the game' November 19, 2017







Many tributes have been on Twitter to five-time All-Ireland winner Bryan Sheehan who announced his retirement from the inter-county scene today.

Kerry GAA and his club St Mary's Cahersiveen lead the way...

Bryan Sheehan, one of the most elegant fielders and kickers in the game, has announced his retirement from... https://t.co/2NbYbouS1f - Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) November 19, 2017

Everyone at St Mary's would like to wish Bryan Sheehan all the best on his retirement from intercounty football. He has been a wonderful ambassador for the club and an exemplary role model for our youngsters. - OfficialSt.Mary'sGAA (@StMarysGAAclub) November 19, 2017

Bryan Sheahan the finest free taker I've seen, and probably ever will see. Great servant to Kerry and a back pocket full of medals to boot.



Great he'll be gracing the pitch more often for @StMarysGAAclub . #4InARow to win first. #legend - Diarmuid Nolan (@dermonolan91) November 19, 2017

Congratulations on a fantastic inter-county career @BryanSheehan9 and enjoy your retirement! We look forward to seeing you get more time to put on the blue sash of @StMarysGAAclub for a few years yet! - Laune Rangers GAA (@LauneRangers) November 19, 2017

Congrats @BryanSheehan9 on an incredible career with Kerry. His list of honours speaks for itself. Great times on and off the pitch and I look forward to soldiering on with him for South Kerry. pic.twitter.com/AetnOIo9rm - Killian Young (@killianyoung) November 19, 2017

So Bryan Sheehan has retired. One of the best if not the best free taker from the ground I have ever seen #GAA - Joe Hayes (@1JoeH) November 19, 2017

I can say 'I was there that day' but he did these kind of things week in, week out! Enjoy retirement @BryanSheehan9 https://t.co/cZadnRfx4f - Ronan Hussey (@ronanhuz13) November 19, 2017

Bryan Sheehan announces his retirement from inter-county football. Solid & reliable player but maybe best performances I've have seen from him have been in St Marys & South Kerry colours which we will still have pleasure of seeing him in down here for a few more years hopefully. - Jason O'Connor (@jayojourno) November 19, 2017

Loved watching Bryan Sheehan play football, def had his own style. After everything he done in the game, already heard a Kerry man today only mention his late missed free v Mayo this year. Paidi was right all those years ago #animals #GAA - John Kelly (@Kellyjohn85) November 19, 2017

Sumptuous striker of a dead ball, Bryan Sheehan, an artist at work on his best days. - Tommy Conlon (@TConlonthecouch) November 19, 2017

Only Maurice Fitzgerald could kick a ball better than Brian Sheehan. Massive loss of the bench for Kerry next year. https://t.co/uULibAIkFU - Declan Cuffe (@declancuffe96) November 19, 2017

