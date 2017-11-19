All-Ireland ladies club round-up: intermediate and junior final pairings decided November 19, 2017







It was an excellent weekend for Cork clubs, as last year's beaten junior finalists Kinsale booked a place in the intermediate final, while Aghada progressed to a junior decider.

On home soil, Kinsale ran out narrow 0-18 to 2-11 winners against Galway outfit Maigh Cuilinn on Sunday, with All-Star Orla Finn collecting eight points.

There were also three-point hauls for All-Ireland minor winner Sadhbh O'Leary and underage star Faye Ahern.

Evvie Ní Leamhná netted in the first half for Maigh Cuilinn but Kinsale were 0-12 to 1-5 ahead at the break.

Kinsale looked comfortable when Faye Ahern's third point made it 0-18 to 1-9 in the first minute of injury time but Maigh Cuilinn rallied with points from Áine Ní Dhonnchadha and Molly Ní Eidhín, before Ní Dhonnchadha found the net.

But Kinsale hung on and their final opponents will be Meath outfit Dunboyne, who ran out 3-18 to 1-3 winners on their visit to Monaghan club Latton O'Rahilly.

Fiona O'Neill, Vikki Wall and Alison Jones scored the Dunboyne goals, as Emilie Culleton netted for Latton.

Meanwhile, Aghada's junior final opponents will be Corduff of Monaghan, who were 4-8 to 2-10 winners at home to Dublin outfit Cuala.

Barbara Ward's late goal proved decisive as Corduff claimed a memorable win.

Louise Byrne, Emma Conlon and Elena McEnaney scored the other Corduff goals but Sinead Wylde, who scored two goals, netted late on to make things interesting.

Cuala had come from five points down to draw level but Ward's goal eased Corduff nerves.

At Tuam Stadium, visitors Aghada scored three first half goals and they paved the way for a 3-12 to 1-7 victory over Tuam/Cortoon.

Amanda Bennett, Aileen McGrath and Hannah Looney netted for Aghada, who led by 3-5 to 0-5 at the break.

Ciara Moloney scored a second half goal for Tuam/Cortoon, but Aghada ran out deserved winners to ensure that Cork will be represented in the junior, intermediate and senior deciders in a fortnight.

Results:

All-Ireland ladies intermediate club semi-finals:

Kinsale (Cork) 0-18 Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) 2-11

Latton O'Rahilly (Monaghan) 1-3 Dunboyne (Meath) 3-18

All-Ireland ladies junior club semi-finals:

Corduff (Monaghan) 4-8 Cuala (Dublin) 2-10

Tuam/Cortoon (Galway) 1-7 Aghada (Cork) 3-12

