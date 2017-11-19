Munster club IHC final: Kanturk have that bit extra November 19, 2017







Kanturk (Cork) 1-23

Kilmaley (Clare) 0-25

(After extra-time)

Kanturk's fairytale season continued when they recorded a dramatic extra-time victory over Kilmaley in today's Munster club IHC final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Liam O'Keeffe scored 1-7 in an epic contest which was level on no fewer than seven occasions. The winners, who had Cork seniors Anthony Nash, Aidan Walsh and Lorcan McLoughlin (who was unable to start due to injury) in their ranks, led by six points with 20 minutes remaining, yet needed a last-gasp Paul Walsh point to force extra-time where they greater composure ultimately proved decisive.

Injured in the warm-up, McLoughlin entered the fray after only five minutes and went on to score four points, including what proved to be the winner. The Cork champions led by 0-10 to 0-7 at half-time and had one hand on the trophy when O'Keeffe's goal gave them a 1-13 to 0-10 lead 11 minutes after the restart.

But Kilmaley grabbed the next four scores before drawing level in the 59th minute through a Michael O'Malley '65. O'Malley then gave the Clare men the lead for the first time since the 18th minute before Kanturk corner back Walsh sent the game to extra-time.

Kanturk led by 1-22 to 0-23 at the end of the first period of extra-time before McLoughlin put them three up in the fifth minute of the second period. A pair of Cian Moloney frees left the minimum in it before he missed a late opportunity to force a replay.

Kanturk - A Nash; P Walsh (0-1), J McLoughlin, L O'Neill; J Browne, D Browne (0-1), A Sheehy (0-1); A Walsh (0-1), R Walsh (0-2); D Kennelly, M Healy (0-1), I Walsh (0-3); A O'Keeffe (0-1), J Fitzpatrick (0-1), L O'Keeffe (1-7, 0-3f, 0-1'65). Subs: L McLoughlin (0-4) for J Fitzpatrick, J Fitzpatrick for D Kennelly, M O'Riordan for M Healy, D Kennelly for A O'Keeffe.

Kilmaley - B O'Loughlin; A McGuane, C McGuane, E Enright; C Neylon, C Cleary, S Kennedy; B Cahill (0-1), M O'Malley (0-2); K Kennedy (0-2), E Bracken (0-2), C Moloney (0-7, 5f); S O'Loughlin (0-1), D Keane (0-5), M O'Neill (0-5, 1f, 1'65). Subs: P McNamara for S O'Loughlin, A Markham for C Moloney, C McMahon for B Cahill, J Clohessy for E Bracken, C Moloney for A Markham, S O'Loughlin for S Kennedy, E Bracken for C Neylon.

Referee - T Walsh.

Most Read Stories