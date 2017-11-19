Galway SHC: Harte inspires Gort to county final place November 19, 2017







Gort 1-17

Craughwell 1-15

Aidan Harte scored 1-4 as Gort edged out Craughwell in their Galway SHC semi-final replay at Kenny Park to set up a county final showdown with Liam Mellows.

The Galway All-Ireland winner, who was unlucky to miss out on All Star award, netted in the first half as Gort reached the final for the second successive year. They will now have the opportunity to atone for last year's loss to St. Thomas' when they face opponents who will be appearing in their first final in 47 years.

Greg Lally saved Gort's bacon with a late equalising point last Sunday, and they were put on the backfoot again as Stephen Hynes and Niall Healy fired Craughwell into an early lead. But three Aidan Helebert points had edged the winners into a 0-5 to 0-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Shane Dolan's 28th minute goal propelled Craughwell into a 1-6 to 0-5 lead, but a late 1-2 from Harte saw the lead change hands again before the short whistle, 1-8 to 1-7.

Gort never looked back after that and had opened up a three-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Niall Healy was the game's top-scored with 0-10, but his efforts were all in vain as Craughwell fell just short.

