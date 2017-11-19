Leinster club SHC: 14-man K/K return to final after facile win November 19, 2017







Kilcormac/Killoughey (Offaly) 2-21

Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) 0-10

Kilcormac/Killoughey enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable win over Mount Leinster Rangers at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park to qualify for their third Leinster club SHC final in six years.

The 2013 All-Ireland runners-up regained the Sean Robbins Cup last month and can now look forward to a provincial decider against Cuala in a fortnight's time. Star midfielder Cillian Kiely will miss the final against the reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions, however, after receiving a straight red card for an incident involving Diarmuid Byrne in the 25th minute, but his dismissal only served to galvanise K/K who scored an unanswered 1-2 thereafter to take a 1-8 to 0-4 lead into the interval.

The goal was scored by James Gorman in the 27th minute.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Stephen Byrne's men were rampant in the second half when Daniel Currams added a second goal.

The losers were reduced to 14-men near the end when David Phelan received his marching orders from referee John O'Brien.

Kilcormac/Killoughey - Conor Slevin; K Leonard, G Healion, E Grogan; K Grogan, D Kilmartin, J Quinn; Ciaran Slevin (0-5f), C Kiely (0-1); J Gorman (1-5), C Mahon (0-3), T Geraghty (0-1); P Geraghty (0-2), P Healion, D Currams (1-3). Subs: S Leonard (0-1) for P Healion, A McConville for K Leonard, J Geraghty for K Grogan, S Lowry for D Kilmartin, S Guinan for D Currams.

Mount Leinster Rangers - F Foley; W Hickey, R Kelly, M Doyle; E Coady, D Phelan, G Kelly; D Byrne (0-2, 1f), R Coady; P Coady (0-1), J Murphy, E Byrne; D Murphy (0-1), C Nolan (0-4, 2f), T Joyce (0-1). Subs: M Malone for W Hickey, K McDonald for R Coady, G Lawlor for E Coady, J Nolan (0-1) for D Murphy.

Referee - J O'Brien.

Most Read Stories