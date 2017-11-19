'Ultimate stylist' Sheehan calls it a day November 19, 2017







Five-time All-Ireland winner Bryan Sheehan has brought the curtain down on his Kerry career.

The stylish 32-year-old midfielder / forward won every honour in the game during a 13-year senior inter-county career. He first represented the Kingdom as a 15-year-old minor goalkeeper and went on to captain his county at every level. He made his championship debut against Tipperary in 2005, having won the first of his five All-Ireland medals as a sub the previous year.

In 66 championship appearances, he scored a whopping 6-161 and was noted his incredible accuracy from long-range frees. As well as winning five All-Irelands (2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2014), Sheehan claimed three Allianz League titles, nine Munster SFC titles and an All Star award in 2011. He also won an All-Ireland club JFC medal with his beloved St. Mary's in 2011 as well as five Kerry SFC titles with South Kerry. His last appearance for Kerry was in this year's All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay loss to Mayo.

In a statement issued through Kerry GAA, Sheehan said: "Today I would like to announce my retirement from the Kerry Senior Football Team. It has been an absolute honour for me to wear the Green and Gold jersey for 17 years, 14 of those with the Senior Team.

"It was always a childhood dream to play for Kerry and to do so for so long fills me with great pride. I've been so lucky to play with some of the best players that the game has ever seen, and will be forever grateful for sharing an unbelievable journey with them. Thank you for all the memories, but more importantly for the friendships.

"I would like to thank all the managers for whom I've played under, for the guidance and support shown to me. I would like to thank the County Board for their continuous support, all the management teams, doctors, physios and backroom teams for everything they have done to help me. A big thank you to the ever-loyal Kerry supporters for the support you have shown to me throughout my career.

"I would especially like to thank to my Club St. Mary's for all the support and help they have given me. Thanks for giving me the opportunity not just to wear the Kerry jersey, but to captain Kerry at Minor, U21, and Senior level. I look forward to continue playing football with St. Mary's and South Kerry.

"Finally, and most importantly, I would like to pay a special thank you to my wife Ita and my family, without whom none of this would have been possible. The unconditional love and support you have given me is what kept me going all these years, through good times and bad. Every time I put on that Kerry jersey I did my best to make you proud. The sacrifices you've made in order for me to fulfil my dream have been immense and I will be forever grateful.

"While the decision to retire was difficult to make, I'm excited for what lies ahead. With the arrival of a baby in January I'm looking forward to the beginning of a new chapter in my life."

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice said: "On behalf of the management and players I would like to congratulate Bryan on his retirement. He has been an outstanding servant for Kerry stretching back to 2004, winning five All Irelands on the way. He has also had remarkable success at club level. His kicking ability has always been his biggest strength. His dead-ball kicking is second to none and he is the ultimate stylist. I wish him all the best for the future, both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy has described Sheehan as one of "Kerry's greatest servants".

"Bryan first played as goalkeeper with the Kerry minors aged 15 - an incredible achievement in itself - and went on to make 66 senior Championship appearances for Kerry, 132 appearances in all when League games are included," he noted.

"Bryan is the holder of 5 All Ireland Senior Championship medals and 3 National League titles along with a host of other accolades.

"On behalf of everyone involved in Kerry GAA I want to thank him for his loyalty and the major contribution he has made to the game in this county and beyond I wish Bryan and his family all the very best in the future."

