Callanan backs decision to withdraw from Munster SHL November 19, 2017







Seamus Callanan has endorsed Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan's decision to pull his side from the upcoming Munster SHL.

It's the second year in-a-row that Tipp will be marked absent from the pre-season competition after deciding to put all their focus on the Allianz League, which starts earlier than usual on January 28 with a trip to Cusack Park to face Clare. Waterford have also opted out, meaning Cork, Limerick, Clare and Kerry will be the only counties competing.

The Tipp footballers have also withdrawn from the McGrath Cup along with Kerry for similar reasons.

Speaking to the Irish Sun ahead of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic in Boston, the star full forward commented: "Whatever Mick (Ryan) says, we'll row in behind it and it's the right decision. The league is earlier this year as well, so all those things are taken into consideration.

"They are probably conscious of the amount of games we have to play in the Munster championship next year as well. It all plays a part in those decisions. In some years, these competitions can come in handy if you are trying to blood players.

"If we were in it, we'd still be trying to win it but we are out of it now and we have different focuses."

