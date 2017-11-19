Greene sees room for improvement November 19, 2017







Derrygonnelly manager Martin Greene believes his team can improve on last Sunday's drawn Ulster club SFC semi-final against Cavan Gaels in today's replay.

Extra-time failed to separate the sides who will renew their rivalry in Clones for the right to face Slaughtneil in the provincial decider.

"We came into the semi-final fully expecting to put in a performance and I think we can improve in a lot of areas on the drawn game. We think we are as good as any team in Ulster and it's up to us to prove it on the pitch," Greene told the Impartial Reporter.

"It is going to be a tense, tough battle, that's what we are going to be preparing ourselves for this week, but it is one we are really looking forward to. You always have mixed feelings after a drawn game, but once it settles we are happy to get another game and we still have a chance to get to an Ulster final.

"When you look at last Sunday's game, a goal at any stage of the match would probably have been decisive as both teams were cancelling each other out. A goal this Sunday would be very big for either side and if we can rattle the back of the net it would be a great boost."

Most Read Stories