Ben Conroy will line out for the Laois footballers instead of the hurlers next season.

The Slieve Bloom dual star has been part of the hurling panel since 2015, although his involvement was restricted this year due a shoulder injury.

New Laois football manager John Sugrue believes Conroy will be a good addition to his squad.

"Ben is a great athlete and is very talented and has played senior club football in Laois," he the Laois Today website.

"He didn't play this year because of injury but we're trying to give anyone that comes in a good chance of making it. It's a long off-season in Laois so a lot of lads haven't played football since August. We're giving them a good chance now to show what they're capable of."

Meanwhile, Laois hurling boss Eamonn Kelly has confirmed that he has added James Ryan, James Keyes, Paddy McCane, Liam Senior, Podge Delaney and Ciaran Comerford to his squad for the coming year.

