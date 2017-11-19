Last SFC final of 2017 fixed for December 3 November 19, 2017







The much-delayed Waterford SFC is expected to be completed by the first Sunday in December.

The Deise were unable to provide champions for the Munster club SFC, meaning Nemo Rangers of Cork received a bye into the semi-finals. The Waterford SFC semi-finals will be played on November 26 with the final fixed for the following Sunday, December 3. The semi-final pairings are Stradbally v Kilrossanty and An Rinn v The Nire / Clashmore.

All of the other county senior football championships were finished on or before Sunday, October 29. The Galway SHC is also running late, but the Westerners should have champions in place in plenty of time for their All-Ireland club SHC semi-final in the New Year.

Most Read Stories