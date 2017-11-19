Live: Sunday Match Tracker November 19, 2017







The middle of November may have came and went, but we still have plenty of action on the GAA front.

There's silverware up for grabs this afternoon as the Munster club senior hurling championship is down for decision.

In Leinster, the club SHC has reached the semi-final stage and there are certainly two intriguing games in store this afternoon.

Football also gets a look-in with the Ulster club SFC semi-final replay between Cavan Gaels and Derrygonnelly Harps; the sides played out an entertaining draw last weekend with extra time failing to separating them.

The football throws in at 1.45pm, while the three hurling games all start at 2pm and we will be there to bring you minute by minute action throughout the course of the matches.

So to ensure you keep up to date with proceedings just click here.

Most Read Stories