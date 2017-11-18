Leinster Club football round-up November 18, 2017







Westmeath's Multyfarnham were crowned Leinster Club junior football champions for 2017 following their 2-6 to 0-5 final victory over Erin Rovers of Offaly at TEG Cusack Park today.

The hosts took a 1-3 to 0-2 lead into the break and subsequently shaded the second-half exchanges by 1-3 to 0-3.

Elsewhere, Ballyboughal of Dublin booked their place in this year's Leinster Club IFC final with a minimum margin 3-7 to 0-15 semi-final victory over Curraha of Meath.

Leinster Club JFC final:

Multyfarnham (Westmeath) 2-6

Erin Rovers (Offaly) 0-5

Leinster Club IFC semi-final:



Ballyboughal (Dublin) 3-7

Curraha (Meath) 0-15

