Leinster Club hurling round-up November 18, 2017







St Patrick's of Ballyragget continued their winning ways today to advance to a Leinster Club IHC final showdown with Glenealy of Wicklow.

Early goals from Conor Delaney and Seoirse Kenny sent the Kilkenny champions, who hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons following their county success, on the road to a 2-20 to 2-10 victory over Meath senior champions Kiltale at Pairc Tailteann.

Glenealy, meanwhile, proved too strong for St Anne's of Wexford on a scoreline of 1-14 to 2-8.

Leinster Club IHC semi-finals:

Ballyragget (Kilkenny) 2-20

Kiltale (Meath) 2-10

Glenealy (Wicklow) 1-14

St Anne's (Wexford)

