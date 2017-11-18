McCarthy and McCaffrey dispute Clerkin's 'snub' claim

November 18, 2017

Dublin duo James McCarthy and Jack McCaffrey are none too impressed with former Monaghan player Dick Clerkin tweeting that the All-Ireland winners had snubbed the International Rules series.

There is no doubt that the absence of members of Jim Gavin's all-conquering team from Joe Kernan's squad undermined the credibility of the Irish challenge and, speaking on RTE's coverage of the second test this morning, Ciaran Whelan admitted that he was "a little bit disappointed that there was no Dublin representative".

Sitting alongside the ex-Dublin midfielder was recently retired Tyrone ace Sean Cavanagh who revealed: "I was part of the initial panel that was to go to Australia and play.

"I was part of the Whatsapp group and the Dublin players were there and they were posting that they couldn't make the training on the Friday night, couldn't make the training on the Saturday morning and that just boils down to one thing - the GAA calendar.

"It's not that the Dublin players didn't want to be there."

In response to Clerkin's 'snub' claim, McCarthy and McCaffrey have taken to Twitter to set the record straight…



