"I thought the refereeing was diabolical" November 18, 2017







Ireland manager Joe Kernan has described the standard of refereeing in this morning's second International Rules test as 'diabolical'.

The Armagh man shone a light on the performance of referees Maurice Deegan (Laois) and Matt Stevic (Australia) in his post-match interview and to say he wasn't impressed is something of an understatement!

"I thought the refereeing was diabolical," he told The Irish Independent.

"Michael Murphy was tortured all day. He was being dragged all over the place and never got a free.

"I don't mind a man being targeted if he gets cover. There was no cover for him today."

The 2002 All-Ireland winning manager continued: "And Aidan O'Shea got a forearm smash right in front of the dug-out.

"It should have been a straight red but it wasn't even ticked."

