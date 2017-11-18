Ó Fearghaíl calls on Government to play its part in developing facilities November 18, 2017







Despite Ireland's failure to land the 2023 Rugby World Cup, GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghaíl believes the Irish Government should still play its part in developing GAA stadia throughout the country.

A number of GAA grounds featured in the unsuccessful bid and there are now fears that plans to re-develop these will now be shelved.

"I would argue that we should always get State assistance to upgrade our grounds," Ó Fearghaíl remarked to The Irish Independent in Perth ahead of the second International Rules test.

"If you took GAA facilities out of Ireland, there is little enough sporting infrastructure.

"I believe there is a strong case for the level of funding that was promised by government to continue."

