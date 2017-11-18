Twitter: 'Hard luck to the lads it was a bad result but I really enjoyed that' November 18, 2017







The International Rules series has a future if tweets by present and past inter-county stars following this morning's second test are anything to go by…

Conor McManus is different gravy as a footballer but Nat Fyfe is simply outstanding #InternationalRules - James Dolan (@James7Dolan) November 18, 2017

Ireland's basic skills are letting them down. A little more composure and the Aussies are there for the taking. #GAA #IREvAUS - Kevin Reilly (@kevreilly1) November 18, 2017

Love watching the Compromise Rules between Ireland & Oz. Proper full blooded attack minded football. A lot we should be using at home. Hope it's kept on.. - OLLIE MORAN (@olmorfs) November 18, 2017

Great contest between Ireland & Aus. Shows the huge interest as demonstrated over the series by the players.@chris_barrett5 tidy finish bro @irfsofficial #AUSvIRE - Lee Keegan (@leeroykeegan) November 18, 2017

Hard luck to the lads it was a bad result but I really enjoyed that. Have developed a man crush for Fyfe. #AUSvIRL - Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) November 18, 2017

Decent game Australians deserved it. More clinical with the basics rules. fyfe for me made the difference. #ireland#oz - Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) November 18, 2017

Nat fyfe is showing here how much we have neglected coaching the high catch in Gaelic Football and we need to put an emphasis on it at underage .. He is like a salmon #gaa #getup - Anthony Masterson (@antomasterson1) November 18, 2017

An outstanding series. Irish lads will be chomping at the bit to get out 2 the States & get a win. Can c it means a lot to both sides who wins. Rules are far from over. Saturation of sport on various media doesn't help #internationalrules - Anthony Moyles (@moylesiea) November 18, 2017

If the Irish players made them passing decions in an inter-county game the would get the curly finger. #shocking #IRS2017 - Kyle Coney (Noney) (@kyleconey1) November 18, 2017

Excellent series, as good as I've seen in a while. Have to hand it to the Aussies. They were the better team over the 2 tests. Two goals weren't going to be enough to claw back the deficit. - Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) November 18, 2017

Let's be honest... Manzy's mercurial kicking kept this from being a hammering in both games. Joe brought too many passengers with him who contributed nothing. Series has a future as Aussies showed interest for first time in a while. #IRS - Dick Clerkin (@dickclerkin8) November 18, 2017

