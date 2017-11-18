Twitter: 'Hard luck to the lads it was a bad result but I really enjoyed that'

November 18, 2017

The International Rules series has a future if tweets by present and past inter-county stars following this morning's second test are anything to go by…



Most Read Stories

Duignan to step away from GAA

PIC: Is this the new Tyrone jersey?

Baker quits Kilmacud

Cavan Gaels lose Murphy for replay

Walsh to lead Kilkenny