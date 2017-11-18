Derry appoint Donnelly as U20 boss November 17, 2017







Derry have appointed a Tyrone man as their U20 football manager for 2018 following a county board meeting tonight.

Aghaloo clubman Mickey Donnelly takes over the reins and has previous managerial experience at inter-county level having led the Tyrone minors from 2010 to 2015.

The U20 football championship replaces the U21 grade next season and the Oak Leafers are set to play the winners of Cavan and Donegal in the Ulster quarter-final.

Derry reached the Ulster U21 final seven months ago under Fergal McCusker, losing out to Donegal and they will be fancied by many to win the provincial's first ever U20 football competition following the success of this year's minor crop.

