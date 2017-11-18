Meyler keen on convincing Cadogan to switch codes November 17, 2017







New Cork hurling manager John Meyler says he will try and convince Eoin Cadogan to swap football for the small ball code next season.

Cadogan is currently in Australia with the Irish International Rules squad as they bid to overturn a 10-point deficit against the hosts in Perth tomorrow and Meyler says he hopes to have a sit down with the Douglas dual star after he returns home.

"He is concentrating on the Australian rules but he will be back in two or three weeks' time and we will talk to him then," Meyler told RTÉ Sport.



"He is a superbly fit athlete and he would add to the panel. He was involved with me with the U21 hurlers last year.



"He is very positive, a very good role model and a very good lad to have around the place in terms of the younger players, he could make a contribution this year. He has vast experience and these kinds of guys are going to be critical in the Munster championship, when there are four matches in five Sundays.



"One of the main problems is that you can't risk players. If they are slightly, injured they are not going to be available to you the next Sunday and the following Sunday."

