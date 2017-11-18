Moorefield tipped for Leinster glory November 17, 2017







Following the surprise exit of St Vincent's from the Leinster club SFC, the betting for the title has changed dramatically.

Kildare champions Moorefield have been installed as the new favourites, following the Dublin side's exit at the hands of Rathnew who are still the outsiders to take the provincial crown at 7/2.

Moorefield must now go to Aughrim (where Rathnew beat Vincent's) to face the Wicklow champions for a place in the final.

Meath champions Simonstown Gaels and Westmeath counterparts St Loman's meet in Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday week also and both sides are keenly priced at 11/4 for outright honours.

All four remaining teams will be confident they can go all the way in the province and the bookies are thinking the same with the closeness in the betting.

